Driver job cuts ruled out under Yerevan public transportation reform - City Hall

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. No job cuts of drivers are expected with the reforms in the public transportation system of Yerevan, deputy Mayor Vahe Nikoyan told a press conference on February 2.

The deputy mayor also serves as head of the reforms task force.

“Specific standards will be defines for drivers under the new network”, he said, adding that neatness will be the minimal requirement.

Job cuts of drivers is ruled out, according to the deputy mayor, because the drivers will work under shifts, therefore additional demand might be needed.

The program, which includes a ticket system, an integrated tariff and a new transportation network is carried out by the UK-based WYG International – as requested by the Yerevan City Hall.