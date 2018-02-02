British-Armenian community members attach importance to Armen Sargsyan’s awareness on Diaspora issues

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian community of the UK consider Armen Sargsyan as the most suitable candidate for the President of Armenia by attaching importance to his awareness on Diaspora issues.

In an interview to Armenpress, Armenian figure from London Sevan Artin welcomed Armen Sargsyan’s meetings with the representatives of NGOs and political organizations. According to Sevan Artin, as a new figure, Armen Sargsyan searches for innovations. “Armen Sargsyan, who is accepted by the Diaspora-Armenians, is the most suitable candidate for the President of Armenia. Living in Diaspora for many years he is well aware of its issues. I attach great importance to his approach that he expressed a wish to meet with the representatives of public, political organizations. This is a new approach which is needed in Armenia. I hope he will succeed”, Sevan Artin said, adding that the diplomatic activity of many years in the UK enabled Armen Sargsyan to establish ties with the US, as well as with Russia which can be useful in Armenia’s foreign policy issues.

Member of British-Armenian community council Raffi Sargsyan said he often contacted Armen Sargsyan as a result of the work and is familiar with his administrative abilities, Armenia-Diaspora relations, as well as his attention to community issues. “During his activity Armen Sargsyan has always been consistent and constantly kept ties with the community and its leadership, as well as with the NGOs. At the same time we know that he reached success in his personal life and plays a major role in the scientific community”, Raffi Sargsyan stated. He also highlighted Armen Sargsyan’s significant contribution in the implementation of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Raffi Sargsyan expects from the future President increase of Armenia’s role in international arena. “I think Armen Sargsyan should contribute that Armenia will be more presented in the Western countries, will act as a bridge through which the Caucasian region will be opened to the West, and why not, also to the East, I mean deepening the relations with China. This will create opportunities for Armenia’s economy to develop”, he said.

As for the community issues, Raffi Sargsyan said the potential of the Diaspora should be assessed correctly and should be utilized in a coordinated manner.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) nominated Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy for the position of the President of Armenia. The Armenian Parliament will elect the President on March 2.

Ani Nazaryan