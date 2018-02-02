Cairo police uncover human organ trafficking syndicate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Egyptian law enforcement agencies have discovered a criminal syndicate comprised of doctors and mediators in Cairo who dealt with human organ trafficking.

Local news agencies said the crime syndicate was searching for “donors” in need of cash, who were coerced to selling their kidneys for 1400 dollars. The “donors” were then taken to Cairo, where they were accommodated in a rented apartment to undergo tests.

The donors were later taken to a private clinic, where a surgeon – operating in complicity of the criminals – did the surgery.

All members of the criminal group have been arrested.