Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva steps down as Uzbekistan’s UNESCO Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Lola Karimova Tillyaeva, the youngest daughter of Uzbekistan’s 1st President, said she is leaving her post as the country’s Ambassador to UNESCO.

Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva was appointed to her current role as Uzbekistan's ambassador to UNESCO in January 2008

“Today is my last working day as Ambassador of Uzbekistan to UNESCO”, she said on Facebook.

She said she is leaving the position in order to work in the Islam Karimov Foundation, as well as due to personal reasons.

Karimova is also the head of the You Are Not Alone children’s fund of the country.