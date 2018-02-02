President of Artsakh receives ARF Artsakh Central Committee members

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on February 2 received the ARF Artsakh Central Committee members led by its representative David Ishkhanyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the country's domestic and foreign policy.

President Sahakyan congratulated the Central Committee's newly-elected members, wished them fruitful work, highlighting that the ongoing manner of consultations with political forces were of paramount importance from the viewpoint of efficiently solving various problems the country faced.