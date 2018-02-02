Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Weather update for February 2-5


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists say clear weather is expected in Armenia in the afternoon of February 2 and from February 3 to 7.

Temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees February 2-5, the ministry of emergency situations said.




