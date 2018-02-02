Armenian PM meets Belarusian counterpart in Almaty, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on February 2 met with Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s session in Almaty, the government told Armenpress.

The two PMs discussed the agenda of the Armenian-Belarusian economic relations and the cooperation development prospects.

The Armenian PM noted with satisfaction that in the 11 months of 2017, compared to the same period of 2016, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 20%. The officials agreed that there is a great potential to deepen the relations and it’s necessary to maintain and boost the positive trends.

PM Karapetyan introduced his Belarusian counterpart on the opportunities of the Free Economic Zone opened in the Armenian-Iranian border in November, 2017, stating that it can be interesting for the Belarusian business and especially for companies operating in agriculture field.

The opportunities to deepen the cooperation in animal husbandry, IT and other spheres were discussed during the meeting. In this context they attached importance to the work of intergovernmental commission.

The meeting also touched upon a number of issues relating to the mutual partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

