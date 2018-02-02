Canada concerned over Turkish military intervention in Afrin, Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministry of Canada has expressed concern over Turkey’s military operations in Syria’s Afrin, Diken reports.

“Canada accepts Turkey’s actions which are necessary for ensuring its own security, however it urges Ankara to protect the civil society and respect international legal norms”, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. Under the pretext of an anti-terror operation, Turkey’s actual goal is to eliminate the local Kurds.

Syria has condemned the Turkish military action.