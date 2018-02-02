Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Apple reports record revenues


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Apple has released a record-breaking revenue data.

For the company’s fiscal first quarter of 2018 ended Dec. 30, Apple reported revenue of $88.3 billion, up 13% year over year. Net income was $20 billion, with earnings per diluted share of $3.89, up 16% and also an all-time record, Variety reports.

The iPhone X “surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in announcing the results.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration