Tillerson advises Maduro to settle in Cuba

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The US doesn’t demand a regime change in Venezuela, but it believes that the voluntary stepping down of president Maduro will be the most simple solution of the crisis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

“We have not advocated for regime change or removal of President Maduro. We have advocated that they return to the constitution,” Tillerson said when asked during a question-and-answer session whether the removal of Maduro was necessary or the United States would play a role in it, Reuters reports.

“Then, if the kitchen gets a little too hot for him, I am sure that he’s got some friends over in Cuba that could give him a nice hacienda on the beach and he could have a nice life over there”, Tillerson said, adding that the military might turn against the Venezuelan leader in his own country.