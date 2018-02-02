Gina Lollobrigida gets star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Italian movie icon Gina Lollobrigida has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She was one of the highest profile European actresses of the 1950s and early 1960s, a period in which she was an international sex symbol.

As her film career slowed, she established second careers as a photojournalist and sculptress. In the 1970s, she achieved a scoop by gaining access to Fidel Castro for an exclusive interview.

She has continued as an active supporter of Italian and Italian American causes, particularly the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF). In 2008, she received the NIAF Lifetime Achievement Award at the Foundation's Anniversary Gala.