North Korea sends delegation to Moscow


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. North Korea has sent a delegation to Moscow on February 2 to have negotiations over pressing issues with their Russian colleagues, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said, TASS reports.

The delegation includes head of the First Department of European of North Korea’s foreign ministry, the embassy said.

 




