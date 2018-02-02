Israel counter-strikes HAMAS positions in Gaza
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli Air Force has delivered air strikes on HAMAS positions in response to the latter’s bombings of its area earlier of Thursday, the Israeli military said in a statement.
Israel said they consider HAMAS to be responsible for any hostile action which is carried out from the territory of Gaza.
No information was reported on casualties.
