Stan Lee hospitalized in LA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Stan Lee, the American comic-book writer, editor, film executive producer, and publisher has been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the 95 year old writer said he was hospitalized for irregular heartbeat and breathing difficulty.

Earlier in 2017, Lee cancelled several public events due to health reasons.

In 2016, Lee said his vision had drastically deteriorated, disabling him to read or write.

In collaboration with several artists, including Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, he co-created fictional characters including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Black Panther, the X-Men, and, with the addition of co-writer Larry Lieber, the characters Ant-Man, Iron Man and Thor.