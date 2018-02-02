New 6-lane road to reduce traffic in Yerevan, link northern and southern entries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the new road of Davitashen-Ashtarak highway, which is being realized with cooperation of the Yerevan City Hall and the Asian Development Bank, is proceeding as scheduled.

Completion is planned by 2019.

In response to an inquiry from ARMENPRESS, Yerevan City Hall said the initial construction works have already been done.

“The Yerevan City Hall has significantly contributed to reducing traffic flows of the city center through construction projects in recent years”, the City Hall said, adding that the Davitashen-Ashtarak new road will be a part of the capital’s bypass road.

The 6-lane road will have a width of 28 meters and 5,4 km length.

After commissioning the road, Yerevan’s Davitashen district will be linked to the eastern entry of the city in the Ajapnyak district – the Ashtarak highway.

The City Hall also said that the construction of the Argavand-Shirak new road section has already begun in 2017.

The project includes the construction of a 257 meter long bridge on the Hrazdan River.