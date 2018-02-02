Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Minivan plows into pedestrians in Shanghai


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. A minivan has plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on February 2 in Shanghai. 17 people were injured in the incident, the local traffic police said.

Police said the driver of the minivan is suspected in illegal transportation of flammable materials.

The minivan, which was loaded with gas cylinders, drove into the crowd near a Starbucks coffee shop in a busy neighborhood of the cit.

A fire erupted afterwards, which was put out by firefighters.

Initial reports suggest it was an accident, and the fire happened because the driver was smoking.




