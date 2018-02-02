Fidel Castro’s son commits suicide

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart aka Fidelito, committed suicide on Thursday aged 68 after being treated for months for depression, Reuters reported citing Cuban state-owned media.

The 68 year old son of Fidel Castro had initially been hospitalized and then continued treatment as an outpatient.

Fidelito had been working for his uncle President Raul Castro as a scientific counselor to the Cuban Council of State and Vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences at the time of his death.