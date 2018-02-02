LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.29% to $2215.50, copper price down by 1.02% to $7067.50, lead price up by 1.30% to $2652.00, nickel price up by 0.04% to $13555.00, tin price down by 0.09% to $21730.00, zinc price up by 0.14% to $3532.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $80500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.