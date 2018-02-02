1/4 of Armenian goods exported to Russia, Canada out of top 10 export markets

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The structure of Armenia’s top ten export markets has undergone some changes in 2017, reports Armenpress.

According to the data of the National Statistical Service, Canada has been left out of the top 10 markets and was replaced by the Netherlands. Russia still tops the list (21.4% share), nearly ¼ of Armenian goods are exported to Russia.

Bulgaria, like in 2016, is 2nd in the list (12.8%). In 2017, compared to 2016, there are also changes in the distribution of places in the list. In particular, Switzerland’s share in Armenia’s export increased by 7.8%, that of the UAE by 1% and China by 0.1%. As for the remaining countries, the share declined. In total, 25.8% of Armenia’s goods has been exported to the CIS states, 28.2% to the EU countries and 46% to other countries. Compared to 2016, the export increased to EU countries (1.5%) and the CIS states (2.8%), but in the remaining countries it decreased by 4.3%.

In addition to the main markets, there are also interesting figures of increase in export volume with several other countries. The export of Armenian goods has increased dramatically to the EU countries - Denmark (3.4 times), Finland (11.7), Hungary (2.1), the UK (3.1), Spain (13), Cyprus (4), Sweden (5.2), as well as Switzerland (3.6), Thailand (9.2). Decline in export volumes was recorded to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Slovakia, Brazil, Iraq and Canada. The overall export volume in January-December 2017 comprised 2 billion 242 million 868.8 thousand USD, the growth rate is 25.2%.

Ani Nazaryan