Road conditions update – 02/02/2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations released a notification on road conditions throughout the country. Meteorologists said clear weather is expected in the afternoon of February 1, and from the 2nd through 6th.

The Vardenyats Pass has been shut down for traffic.

Clear ice has been reported on roads and highways of Syunik Province, towns of Spitak and Vanadzor of Lori Province and Hrazdan city of Kotayk Province.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.