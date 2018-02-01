7-year modernization program of Armenian Armed Forces gives new opportunities to withstand challenges – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has positive attitude towards the 7-year modernization program of the Armenian Armed Forces, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party.

“For us security issues are priority and it’s not accidental that the 7-year modernization program of Armenian Armed Forces was discussed with the participation of the President of the Republic and afterwards was submitted for the discussion of the Security Council. The program is mostly ready and I have to note that we have a positive attitude towards that”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov as saying.

According to him, the 7-year modernization program of the Armenian Armed Forces gives new opportunities to more effectively withstand the existing challenges and to modernize the Armed Forces in all the directions.

Sharmazanov also added that the program is in line also with the program of the Republican Party of Armenia, recalling that during the electoral campaign the slogan of the party was “Security and progress”.