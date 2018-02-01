Official Damascus assesses Turkish operation in Afrin occupation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Syria has issued a new statement where it assessed the Turkish military operation in Afrin against Kurds as occupation, ARMENPRESS reports gazeteduvar.com.tr informs.

The Syrian MFA noted in the statement that the military operations of Syrian in Afrin are a demonstration of aggression.

“The military operation of Turkey in northern Syria is an overt aggression. The unlawful entry of foreign forces into the territory of Syria is an aggression and occupation. All necessary measures will be taken”, reads the statement.

The Turkish armed forces launched military operations, called Olive Branch, against the Kurds in Syria’s Afrin on January 20.