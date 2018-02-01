Armenian President instructs Agriculture Minister to submit diesel fuel subsidy draft for Cabinet’s approval

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. In line with the instruction of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the Ministry of Agriculture will submit a draft on subsidizing diesel fuel for farmers for the Cabinet’s approval during the nearest days, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Agriculture Ignaty Arakelyan told the reporters after he working meeting with the President.

The Minister also informed that they reported to the President on the implementation process of the President’s instructions given in 2017, and presented the activities planned for 2018.

Minister Ararkelyan added that the President of the Republic gave also some other instructions, mainly referring to intensive orchards and cattle breeding.