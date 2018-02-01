300 Armenians missing in action since Artsakh war, no one missed in April war  

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. According to the data of the Armenian State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, the number of missing in action as a result of Artsakh war from the Armenian side is nearly 300, the Head of the working group of the Commission Armen Kaprielian assures there are no missing in action as a result of the April war of 2016.

At the same time, according to the data of the ICRC, nearly 400 people are regarded as missing in action as a result of the Artsakh war. The Armenian delegation of the ICRC told ARMENPRESS that according to the upgraded list of the ICRC, which was submitted to the authorities in 2015, nearly 400 are considered missing only in Armenia.

Head of the working group of the Armenian State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons Armen Kaprielian explained the reason of the difference between the data of the State Commission and the ICRC. He noted that the approaches of the mentioned two bodies are slightly different. The ICRC started to collect data on missing persons a bit later. The families of many missing people moved to Armenia after the war. The ICRC collected the data mainly based on the interviews with the families.

“In fact, they collected the data also based on the interviews with the families residing in the Republic of Armenia who lived in Artsakh during the war. This is the main reason of the difference”, Armen Kaprielian clarified.