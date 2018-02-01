Vardenyats Pass closed due to storm

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Vardenyats Pass is closed due to storm and low visibility by 17:30, February 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transsport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia, black ice is formed on some parts of Goris-Sisian highway.

Ice and snow melting works with salt and sand are being carried out.

All other republican and interstate roads of Armenia are open.