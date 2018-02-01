Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-02-18

YEREVAN, 1 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 480.98 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 598.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.77 drams to 685.35 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 9.67 drams to 20799.67 drams. Silver price down by 0.91 drams to 266.44 drams. Platinum price down by 9.97 drams to 15510.26 drams.