OSCE-chairing Italy says agreement on increasing observers in NK line of contact is positive step

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. OSCE-chairing Italy is supporting the Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Italy’s foreign minister, the current chairman of the OSCE Angelino Alfano said during a joint press conference with Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We don’t think that it is the only possible format. Nevertheless, our stance continues the previous OSCE chairman’s [Austria] policy. I think it is fair”, he said.

Commenting on the question of increasing the number of observers in the NK line of contact, Alfano emphasized that such support from the organization can be useful.

“We believe that any format of support from the organization will be extremely important for the goal. Proceeding from this, we think that it is about an important positive step”, Alfano said.