President of National Council of Switzerland to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan, the delegation of Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament), will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on February 3-8, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

During the visit Ara Babloyan and Dominique de Buman will participate in the Armenia-Switzerland business meeting.