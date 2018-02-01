Armenian President holds farewell meeting with UN Resident Coordinator

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on February 1 held a farewell meeting with Bradley Busetto, UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President highly appreciated Armenia’s cooperation with different UN structures and in particular with the UNDP during the past five years of Bradley Busetto’s tenure. President Sargsyan considered this period quite successful in terms of the efficiency of mutual partnership. He highlighted Bradley Busetto’s personal contribution in the large-scale work conducted in different spheres, thanked him and wished success in his future activities.

“During these years the UNDP became the reliable and effective partner of the Armenian government. Among the successful programs I want to mention the border checkpoint modernization program in our northern borders as a result of which our border checkpoints are in accordance with all standards. Of course, I am also happy for the launch of the Meghri modernization program which will allow us to consider the border checkpoint modernization issues as completely solved in the future. I highly appreciate the UNDP’s participation in our electoral processes. The installation of technical devices, in my opinion, had a very great and positive effect. Of course, I am happy for the program you implement in the villages of Tavush province aimed at sustainable development of vulnerable communities. I also want to thank for the assistance program provided to Syrian-Armenians settled in Armenia”, the President said.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope that the new UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia will show a similar enthusiasm and dedication like Bradley Busetto did by further deepening Armenia’s partnering relations with the UN.

Bradley Busetto in his turn said it was a great honor and responsibility for him to work in Armenia and implement the programs mentioned by the President which were useful for Armenia and its citizens.

“I hope thanks to the established trust UN in the future as well will continue acting as a structure in Armenia to which the Armenian government can apply for agenda issues which require an impartial partner with global experience. Moreover, I also hope that we managed to help Armenia to have a greater role in the UN family by presenting Armenia in New York as a country of innovations, doing business, a country where one can visit also as a tourist”, Bradley Busetto said, assuring that the years spent in Armenia will always remain in his memories which are very impressive and emotional. At the end of the meeting he wished peace and welfare to Armenia and the whole region.