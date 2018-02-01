Government specifies unduly business competition manifestations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved the legislative initiative on amending the law on protection of economic competition.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Artsakh Shaboyan – president of the state commission for the protection of economic competition – said that the legislative package united bills which were designed in various years.

Shaboyan said it is necessary to adopt the bill to comply the legal acts of Armenia with the present legal acts of the EEU.

“The adoption will significantly improve the effectiveness of the commission’s work”, he said.

The bill defines another approach of deciding fines – depending on the volume of the given business’ income of the previous year.

Manifestations of anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant positions and unduly competition are also specified.