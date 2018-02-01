Social guarantees of state officials strengthened under new bill

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the legislative initiative on amending the law on social guarantees of state officials.

Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan said the purpose of the bill is to namely avoid possible repetitions of provisions of other similar laws, namely the law on salary, service and security of the President, and to regulate provisions.

“One of the important innovations is that the right to pension of the person who held a state position is being suspended only in case of using public funds or holding public office”, he said.