PKK attacks military base in Hakkari, Turkey – 1 dead, 5 wounded


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. PKK fighters have attacked a military base in Hakkari, Turkey, Haberler said.

The attack happened in the Cukurja district.

1 soldier was killed and 5 others wounded.

The wounded were airlifted to the central hospital of the province, while security forces launched an operation against PKK.




