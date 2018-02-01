2017 trade in Armenia exceeds figure of 2016 by nearly 370 million AMD
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 2.6 trillion AMD trade was made in Armenia in 2017 which is an increase of 14% compared to the figure of 2016, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, Armenpress reports.
The retail trade comprises 51.3% or 1.3 trillion AMD of the aforementioned figure which is an increase of 5.5% compared to 2016. The share of the wholesale trade comprised 44.3% (1.1 trillion AMD) with 25.8% increase compared to the previous year.
Vehicle trade comprised 113.7 billion AMD (4.4% of the total trade) with 15% increase compared to the previous year.
The growth in stores (8%), agricultural commodity markets (6.1%), and other trade objects (2.1%), the retail trade contributed to the growth of retail trade turnover, whereas the decline of trade in consumer goods markets (-16.8%) and booths (-1.2%) had a restraining impact.
Distribution of retail trade turnover according to the capital and provinces is the following: 74.5% belongs to Yerevan, and 35.5% belongs to all provinces.