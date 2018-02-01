Armenia-Albania European Basketball Championship qualifier to be held in Yerevan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national basketball team will play against Albania on February 25 in Yerevan.
The match is a pre-qualifying round for the 2021 European Championship.
The main referee of the event will be Sergei Krug from Russia, with assistant referees being Ilya Putenko and Ofer Manheim from Russia and Israel respectively.
Todd Warnik from Israel will supervise the match.
