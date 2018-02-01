Armenian Parliament to hold hearings on Sumgait Pogroms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will hold hearings on the topic of “Sumgait Pogroms: The incitement of hatred against Armenians as Azerbaijan’s state policy”, Armenpress reports.

The decision of holding the hearings was adopted by the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs.

“Experts, fist-hand witnesses, representatives of Embassies accredited in Armenia will be invited to the hearings. The hearings aim at informing the international community about these events and the state policy run by Azerbaijan”, chairman of the committee Armen Ashotyan said.

The hearings will be held on February 22, as 12:00. The committee members unanimously adopted the decision to hold the hearings.