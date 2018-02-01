Hong Kong is drowning in waste as authorities fail to tackle disposal problem

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The waste management problem in Hong Kong has drastically escalated.

The former British colony, which is considered to be one of the most modern and economically successful regions of the world, is grappling with a growing mountain of waste resulting from China's ban this year on imports of 24 types of unprocessed rubbish, Daily Mail reports.

The Hong Kong government acknowledges its inability to cope with the problem, saying that it lacks the land to develop an effective recycling industry.

Critics of the government however say that authorities aren’t putting much effort in solving the issue.

According to Daily Mail, until 2017 Hong Kong was shipping nearly 90% of waste to China.