Turkey’s population exceeds 80 million

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s population has reached 80,81 million in 2017, the country’s statistics institute said in a January 31 statement.

The country’s population increased by 995 thousand against 2016. The population has a 50,2%-49,8% male-female ratio.

In 2016, the growth pace of the population comprised 13,5% - but the figure decreased up to 12,4% in 2017.