Armen Sargsyan to meet with Armenian community representatives in Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, who has been nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia for the position of the President of Armenia, continues meetings with the representatives of political forces, national structures, NGOs and individuals, his Office told Armenpress.

Within the frames of the visits to the Armenian communities abroad Armen Sargsyan has departed for Moscow on February 1 where he will meet with the representatives of the Russian-Armenian community. He will also have meetings in other Armenian communities in the coming days.