Closed-door Cabinet meetings to enable better debates, says justice minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan says holding the Cabinet meetings privately – i.e. behind closed doors – will enable to have a more criticizing view point at the proposals of government members.

The justice minister made the observation after today’s Cabinet meeting, speaking about the bill on the governmental structure, under which the Cabinet meetings are planned to be held behind closed doors.

“The Cabinet meetings are held privately in any country. Closed-door sessions enable to have a more honest, more criticizing view on proposals of the members of government. For the record, Armenia is an exception where the Cabinet meetings are held openly and people who aren’t members of the government take part”, he said.

“A real debate doesn’t happen, they happen either before or after the meeting, and it isn’t normal”, he said.

He said they’ve studies international experience and there are no countries which completely broadcast the Cabinet meetings, and added that this won’t affect transparency.