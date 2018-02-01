Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

Poland passes law on Nazi concentration camps


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Senate of Poland passed a bill which bans mentioning that the Nazi concentration camps were Polish.

Punishment up to imprisonment will be used for similar expressions, as well as mentioning that Poland is also responsible for the Nazi crimes.

The amendments were passed with a majority of votes from lawmakers.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration