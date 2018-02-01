Government launches new state-owned military media agency

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government passed a decision to create a state-owned agency called Zinuzh Media (Zinuzh is an acronym for Zinvats Uzher – meaning Armed Forces). The new agency will be formed through merging three other state-owned agencies – the Zinuzh studio, the Armenian Soldier official newspaper and the Officer’s Home.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan mentioned that the adoption of the bill is needed for solving the existing problems in the sector and significant reforms of professional activities.

The activities of the new agency will be aimed at developing and strengthening the military-public connection, patriotic discipline of the younger generation, increasing national self-consciousness, partnership with relevant units in the information sector, assessing the information effect of the probable adversary etc.

The minister said that joining the resources will make the work more productive.