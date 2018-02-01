Government liquidates pre-clearance supervision department of SRC

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the Government passed a decision to liquidate the pre-clearance supervision department of the State Revenue Committee staff.

The functions of the department will be given to relevant units of the committee.

“The presented proposal is one of the important steps of facilitating the process of goods shipments through Armenia’s customs border”, SRC vice president Vakhtang Mirumyan said.

“Mr. Prime Minister, we are sure that this proposal will have a significant positive effects on the business environment”, Mirumyan told the PM during the Cabinet meeting.

“This is a very bold and correct step. We are expressing trust for businesses, we enable the businesses the maximally free movement in the border”, the PM said.