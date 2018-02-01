50,000 affected by floods, heavy rains in Bolivia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 50,000 people have been affected by floods and rain downpours in Bolivia, deputy minister of civil protection Carlos Brun said.
ABI quoted him as saying that nearly 50 thousand were victims of rains, floods, hailstorms and collapse of roads.
The military was brought in to carry out rescue operations.
An Orange Alert has been declared in the country.
