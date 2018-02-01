January 31 Supermoon pics dominate internet – PHOTOS

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. People from all over the world posted numerous photos of the January 31 Blood Supermoon – a rare occurrence.

On this day, the Moon was at a maximum proximity to Earth.

The first Supermoon of this year happened on January 2.

A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth