January 31 Supermoon pics dominate internet – PHOTOS
11:24, 1 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. People from all over the world posted numerous photos of the January 31 Blood Supermoon – a rare occurrence.
On this day, the Moon was at a maximum proximity to Earth.
The first Supermoon of this year happened on January 2.
A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth
