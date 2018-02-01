Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

Parliament to hold extraordinary session on February 6


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The parliament will hold an extraordinary session on February 6 by the proposal of the government, reports Armenpress.

The decision was adopted during the government’s February 1 session.

Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said there are many draft laws in the parliament, and these laws need to be adopted on time taking into account the transition to a parliamentary system.




