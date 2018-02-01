His Holiness Garegin II receives presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on January 31 received Armen Sargsyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK, Republican Party’s candidate for the President of Armenia, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II said he is happy to host the son of the Armenian church whose patriotic spirit had its practical manifestations in the national life of the past years.

His Holiness Garegin II expressed hope that Armen Sargsyan will give positive response to the proposal serving his experience, capacities in the public administration system and his ties with the Diaspora for the homeland and people throughout the world.

In his turn Armen Sargsyan thanked for the meeting and presented to His Holiness the meetings held with the national structures, different public sectors and parties and the upcoming visits to Diaspora-Armenian communities.

In case of a positive decision Armen Sargsyan attached importance to the blessing and support of the spiritual leader of the Armenian people.

The meeting was also attended by several clergymen.