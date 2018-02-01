Minister Martirosyan receives EU representatives

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan received EU representatives led by Vassilis Maragos, Head of the Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership Unit of the European Commission’s Neighborhood and Expansion Affairs, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister welcomed the guests and expressed hope that the current cooperation programs and the ones which are still under discussion will have a successful continuation.

Minister Martirosyan presented the programs of creating single transportation route in Armenia and Yerevan’s traffic unloading program by the installation of Smart City concept.

He stated that he attaches great importance to the EU assistance in these two projects since in order to implement them not only resources, but also experience are very important.

The officials also discussed the road safety issues and the continuation of cooperation on this path.