Canadian parliament renders anthem gender neutral

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Canadian Parliament passed a bill which renders the country’s anthem gender neutral. The bill was passed despite some harsh opposition.

Since 1980, when O Canada officially became the country's anthem, 12 bills have been introduced in the Canadian parliament to strip the gendered reference to "sons," which some have argued is discriminatory. All attempts have failed until now, CBC reports.

The song was written by Robert Stanley Weir in 1908 and has been changed before — including an update that dates back to before the First World War when the author added the line that later sparked so much debate. Weir, a poet and judge, changed "thou dost in us command" to "in all thy sons command."

Conservative lawmakers opposed the bill, whereas others were in favor.