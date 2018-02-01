Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

Armenia’s Marcos Pizzelli terminates contract with Al-Shabab


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Marcos Pizzelli has left Al Shabab football club.

Pizzelli has terminated his contract with the Saudi Arabian Premier League club.

The Armenian midfielder was transferred to AL Shabab in 2017.

Media reports suggested that Pizzelli might return to Aktobe – the Kazakh club where he has played before.




