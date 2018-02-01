Maximal accountability must be presented to public – PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan issued an instruction regarding the 2017 year report and upcoming works for 2018 of the governmental bodies.

“We are currently studying the 2017 work of republican executive bodies, the results of implementation of priority issues and action plans, as well as events planned for 2018”, the PM said during the Cabinet meeting on February 1.

Taking into account the importance of accountability and feedback with the public, the PM tasked government officials and governors to present to the public reports on reforms, investments, priority issue solution which were carried out in 2017, as well as the expected results from the planned works for 2018.